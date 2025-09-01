Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Chelsea striker David Datro Fofana, who has been being chased by Charlton Athletic on deadline day, appears to be set to move to Scottish champions Celtic.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has been scouring the market for a new striker, with Adam Idah on standby to leave the club when a replacement is found.

Anderlecht’s Kasper Dolberg is the striker Celtic have been desperate to land, but they have been unable to agree a fee for him and now Ajax are in the mix.

Ajax have until Tuesday at midnight to complete a deal, giving them a key advantage over Celtic and it is a move Dolberg, who previously played for Ajax, wants.

Now Celtic are looking at other options and that search has led to Stamford Bridge, in a sign that Dolberg is not likely to arrive.

Fofana has been expected to move on from Chelsea and Charlton have asked about a deal to take him to the Valley.

According to journalist Ron Walker though, it ‘looks like’ the Chelsea striker is ‘off to Celtic on loan’.

Club Years Abidjan City 2019-2021 AFAD (loan) 2019-2020 Molde 2021-2022 Chelsea 2023- Union Berlin (loan) 2023-2024 Burnley (loan) 2024 Goztepe (loan) 2024-2025 David Datro Fofana’s career history

Celtic have been criticised for their transfer business this summer, amid failing to make the league phase of the Champions League.

Whether the signing of Fofana will be enough to convince sceptical fans remains to be seen.

Fofana, 22, was loaned to Turkish side Goztepe for last season, but injury meant that his stint in Turkey was cut short in early 2025.

He will be looking to get a regular run of games if he does move to Celtic and get amongst the goals in Scotland, as well as turning out in the Europa League.

Fofana has played for the Ivory Coast at international level.