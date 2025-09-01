Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner indicated he would walk away from the job at Selhurst Park if Marc Guehi was sold to Liverpool on deadline day without a replacement being signed, it has been suggested.

Glasner was clear following Crystal Palace’s win at Aston Villa, in which Guehi scored, that he did not want to see the centre-back sold.

Palace were looking to bring in two centre-backs on deadline day which would have opened the door for Guehi to go to Liverpool.

They got just one though in the shape of Jaydee Canvot, from Toulouse.

Guehi had a medical with Liverpool and was ready to make the move, but it is not happening.

And it has been claimed that Glasner threatened to walk away if it happened with no replacement.

Journalist Alex Crook said on talkSPORT (1st September, 19:45): “It has been suggested to me by sources close to Marc Guehi that Oliver Glasner, the Crystal Palace manager, has played a direct role in this deal not going through.

“Because he threatened to walk away from Palace if his captain was sold without a replacement coming in.”

Manager Time at Club Oliver Glasner February 2024 – present Roy Hodgson March 2023 – February 2024 Patrick Vieira July 2021 – March 2023 Frank de Boer June 2017 – September 2017 Sam Allardyce December 2016 – May 2017 Last five permanent Crystal Palace managers

Another senior defender could have come in as Crystal Palace were trying to sign Igor from Brighton, but that deal did not happen as he was concerned about his possible game time.

Now Crystal Palace face seeing Guehi depart the club on a free transfer next summer, which means the Eagles will see a £35m asset go for free.

It does though keep Glasner happy and he continues to have his skipper at his disposal, although there is sure to be speculation over Guehi when the January transfer window opens.

And Liverpool fans may remember the club were forced to wait until a January transfer window to sign Virgil van Dijk.