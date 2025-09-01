Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Ipswich Town star Conor Chaplin is close to joining Portsmouth on loan, with the Tractor Boys having the option to recall him in January, according to journalist Chris Wise.

The Tractor Boys signed Chaplin from Barnsley in the summer of 2021 and he has featured in 174 games for them so far in his career.

Chaplin played a crucial part in the 2023/24 campaign where he contributed 22 goals to help Ipswich earn promotion to the Premier League.

Last season, the attacker played a bit part role and in the ongoing campaign has started only one game for Ipswich so far.

Now it has been claimed that he is nearing an exit from Portman Road to join John Mousinho’s Portsmouth on loan.

However, in the event of the deal going through, the Tractor Boys will reserve the option to recall the 28-year-old attacker to Ipswich in January.

Chaplin came through Portsmouth’s academy system and featured 122 times for them before leaving to join Barnsley in 2019.

Pompey are already closing in on securing the signature of Crystal Palace’s talented young winger Franco Umeh on a permanent deal.

A host of forward players have departed Fratton Park this summer and Mousinho is trying to bring in players to beef up the forward department.

Early in the window they managed to strike a deal with Tottenham Hotspur to take Yang Min-hyeok on loan and the Pompey boss admitted that his direct and attacking style impressed him.

Ipswich, on the other hand, have granted Chiedozie Ogbene permission to undergo a medical with Sheffield United to complete his move.

Now it remains to be seen with two forward players departing whether Ipswich will plan to make a move in the dying hours of the window.