Championship side Portsmouth are closing in on a permanent deal for Crystal Palace talent Franco Umeh, according to journalist Bobby Manzi.

The Selhurst Park outfit have not done a massive amount of business this summer, but are active at the end of the window.

Except for the record sale of Eberechi Eze to Arsenal, 21-year-old winger Malcolm Ebiowei has also been sold.

League One side Blackpool have signed him on a permanent transfer and now Palace are ready to ship out another young player before today’s deadline.

The young Irish winger joined the Premier League side’s youth side from Cork City and has featured for Palace at youth levels.

Now, though, the 20-year-old wide attacker is going to make a permanent move to English second-tier club Pompey.

It is yet to be known how much Portsmouth are paying for him, with his contract set to expire next summer.

The Fratton Park outfit have made a stable start to their current campaign and are keen on making more additions.

Forwards like Paddy Lane, Anthony Scully, Matt Ritchie and Kusini Yengi have left the club, and they have addressed those departures already.

However, John Mousinho is keen on another wide attacker, and Palace youngster Umeh is now closing in on a permanent deal to Fratton Park.

All eyes will be on Pompey to see when they will announce Umeh’s capture, and it also remains to be seen if more players will be added before the window closes.

Portsmouth are still being tested for Josh Murphy, who is being chased by Leicester City, while West Brom are also keen.