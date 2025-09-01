Julian Finney/Getty Images

Randal Kolo Muani ‘has just signed’ his contract with Tottenham Hotspur on loan from Paris Saint-Germain, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The north London club were cautious in the earlier part of the transfer window, but the recent arrival of Xavi Simons uplifted the fans.

They have been looking to bring a new striker in, and earlier today, they moved very fast to strike an agreement with PSG for Kolo Muani.

Fellow Premier League club Aston Villa were also keen on the Frenchman, but Spurs beat them to his PSG out-of-favour striker.

Kolo Muani arrived in London a few hours ago to seal his loan move to Tottenham Hotspur on deadline day.

And now the next has step has been done without any interruption, as he has penned his contract to become a new Spurs player.

The north London club will be paying €5m loan fee to the Parisians, and it is not clear if there is a buy option in his loan deal.

Game Result Napoli (A) 2-1 Empoli (H) – two 4-1 Como (A) – two 1-2 Monza (H) 2-0 Lazio (A) 1-1 Venezia (A) 2-3 Serie A games Randal Kolo Muani scored in last season

In the second half of the last season, he was on loan at Serie A giants Juventus, and they were close to getting him on a permanent deal several times.

However, a deal never materialised with PSG, and Spurs took advantage of that to snap the France hitman up.

He scored eight goals in 16 Serie A games for Juventus and Thomas Frank will hope that Kolo Muani will add a different dynamic to his side’s attack.

All eyes will be on Spurs to see when they announce the capture of the 26-year-old striker with the window now set to close.