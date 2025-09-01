Ion Alcoba Beitia/Getty Images

Rangers striker Cyriel Dessers ‘has left’ the Glasgow club and is on the verge of finalising his move to Greek club Panathinaikos, according to journalist Fraser Fletcher.

The Nigerian international’s future in Glasgow has been a subject of speculation for most of the summer, with serious interest coming from Greece.

Greek outfit AEK Athens have been on his heels for quite some time now but have not been able to conclude a move with the Gers.

They were unable to make progress in talks with Rangers for Dessers back in June but yet again returned with an interest on Saturday.

They did contact Russell Martin’s team to explore an opportunity but yet again, there was no progress made.

Now, AEK Athens’ fellow Greek Super League side Panathinaikos are set to win the race for Dessers, a proven goalscorer.

In fact, Dessers ‘has left’ the Scottish club and is now completing his move to the Greek club.

Season Position 2024–25 2nd (Runners-up) 2023–24 2nd (Runners-up) 2022–23 2nd (Runners-up) 2021–22 2nd (Runners-up) 2020–21 1st (Champions) Rangers’ last five league finishes

It will end his two-year stint in Scotland, where he has scored 52 goals in 116 matches and was Rangers’ main man up top.

Opinions have been divided over Dessers’ qualities as the main striker of the Rangers side.

A section of Rangers fans have felt that he has not been clinical in front of the goal, while a former Rangers star felt that the club should keep him.

Dessers will be replaced at Ibrox by Youssef Chermiti, with the young striker being signed on a big money deal, which could hit a whopping £10m, from Everton.

Given Dessers’ goal record, there will be pressure on Chermiti to deliver for the Gers.

Winger Oscar Cortes has also left Rangers on deadline day, signing for Spanish second tier side Sporting Gijon on a loan agreement.