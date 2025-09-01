Stu Forster/Getty Images

Rangers star Nicolas Raskin is set to stay put in Glasgow, despite Premier League clubs Wolves and Crystal Palace showing interest in signing him.

Raskin was left out of the squad for the OId Firm derby with Celtic on Sunday amid speculation that he has fallen out with boss Russell Martin, with a rift between the two of them.

That led to speculation about his future at the club beyond Monday’s deadline.

Clubs started circling around and two Premier League clubs, Wolves and Crystal Palace, are firm admirers of what the Belgian brings to the table.

FC Copenhagen were also linked and tentative enquiries were made about a possible deal.

However, despite the clash with Martin, Raskin is staying at Rangers for now and not moving to a Premier League side, according to journalist Fraser Fletcher.

The midfielder never considered leaving the club and remains committed to the team.

Club Years Gent 2018-2019 Standard Liege 2019-2023 Rangers 2023- Nicolas Raskin’s career history

However, with transfer windows remaining open elsewhere in Europe, there could be further transfer speculation around Raskin in the coming days.

If he does stay put then the question is how much game time he will get under Martin.

The former Southampton manager has been feeling the heat after Rangers’ poor start to the season.

Despite the draw in Sunday’s derby, the Gers find themselves six points adrift of rivals Celtic and have been knocked out of the Champions League.

The Gers are set to scoop up Marseille defender Derek Cornelius, and the player is set to ‘commit to Rangers’.

They are set to fork out a £10m fee to sign Everton forward Youssef Chermiti and are set to include a significant sell-on clause in the agreement.

Whether those incoming transfer deals are enough to improve the club’s performances going forward remains to be seen.