George Wood/Getty Images

Ipswich Town star Chiedozie Ogbene has been granted permission from the Republic of Ireland squad to travel to have a medical with Sheffield United, according to journalist Andy Giddings.

Sheffield United took the early part of the transfer window to sort out their defence and in recent days Ruben Selles’ side turned their focus on strengthening the attack.

The Yorkshire giants have signed Danny Ings on a one-year deal after the former West Ham star underwent a trial with them.

They have brought in Louie Barry and Ehije Ukaki to their forward department but Selles still thinks that they need to add a winger.

Ipswich Town’s Ogbene is on their list and Sheffield United entered negotiations with the Tractor Boys to secure his transfer.

Ogbene is a versatile player and Ipswich signed him last summer from Luton Town to help them in the Premier League, but he missed the majority of the season due to an Achilles injury.

He started Ipswich’s first league game against Birmingham City this season and he was not part of Kieran McKenna’s matchday squad against Derby County last week.

Season Player Club Goals 2024–25 Joel Piroe Leeds United 19 2023–24 Sammie Szmodics Blackburn Rovers 27 2022–23 Chuba Akpom Middlesbrough 28 2021–22 Aleksandar Mitrovic Fulham 43 2020–21 Ivan Toney Brentford 33 Top goalscorers in the last five Championship seasons

He is currently away with the Republic of Ireland side preparing for their games against Hungary and Armenia.

But Ogbene has now been given permission to leave the camp and undergo a medical with Sheffield United, it has been claimed.

Ipswich and Sheffield United have agreed a season-long loan deal and Selles will be hoping that the 28-year-old will be able to hit the ground running after the international break.

The Tractor Boys have brought in Kasey McAteer and Sindre Walle Egeli already in this window to beef up their winger department and they are currently fighting to secure the signature of Jordan James.