Brentford forward Yoane Wissa is set to start his medical with Newcastle United after he ‘travelled to Newcastle last night’, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Newcastle got into major trouble when Alexander Isak expressed his desire to go to Liverpool and refused to play at St. James’ Park.

The saga rumbled on for several weeks, but now Newcastle have agreed a £125m deal for Isak to make the move to Anfield and that should be completed today before the window closes.

Nick Woltemade has been brought in from Stuttgart for a mammoth €90m package, but one more striker has been on their radar constantly to replace the departed Callum Wilson.

Brentford’s 28-year-old striker Wissa has been their top choice, but the Bees refused to sell him without signing a replacement first, which angered Wissa.

Tottenham Hotspur also came in and out for the DR Congo forward, which kept the Magpies worried for a possible raid from the north London club.

Now, though, Newcastle look to have done what they needed to do for Wissa, as the 28-year-old’s proposed move to the Magpies is set to happen.

The fee is expected to be in the region of £50m.

Season Position 2024–25 5th 2023–24 7th 2022–23 4th 2021–22 11th 2020–21 12th Newcastle United’s last five league finishes

He travelled to Newcastle last night to be ready to complete the move and a medical is now set to take place shortly.

Wissa will look to come through the checks without an issue and then put pen to paper to a contract with Eddie Howe’s men.

The 28-year-old mainly played as a left-winger in his career, but after Ivan Toney’s departure, Wissa has been a lethal goalscorer at the Gtech Community Stadium.

In the last two seasons, he scored 31 goals in 69 Premier League games, and all eyes will be on Newcastle to see when the Magpies announce the striker’s capture.