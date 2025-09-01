Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Chelsea defender Axel Disasi was reluctant to join West Ham United before the transfer window closed, which scuppered a possible switch to the Hammers.

West Ham wanted to sign another centre-back before the transfer window closed as they worked to fill the gap left by Nayef Aguerd’s move to Marseille.

Disasi emerged as a serious target for West Ham and the Hammers held talks with Chelsea and the player on a possible loan deal.

However, a deal did not eventually materialise and he is now set to stay put at Stamford Bridge to fight for his place in the team.

According to journalist Jacob Steinberg, Disasi was reluctant to join West Ham, which saw the move collapse.

West Ham have not finished the window without a centre-back though as they are signing Igor from Premier League rivals Brighton.

Igor was also wanted by Crystal Palace, but he was not convinced about a switch to the Eagles and is moving to West Ham.

Season Position 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th 2020–21 6th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

The defender came up against West Ham in the Conference League final, where he featured for Italian side Fiorentina.

Now all eyes will be on what happens with Disasi, who is well down the pecking order at Chelsea.

He still has a number of years left on his current contract with the Stamford Bridge-based side, with his current deal running until the summer of 2029.

There are transfer windows remaining open elsewhere and clubs abroad may well look at stepping in for Disasi in the coming days.

Otherwise, Disasi will have to wait until the January transfer window to leave Chelsea.