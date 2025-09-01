Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Sunderland ‘are wasting no time’ and have reached a ‘general agreement’ to sign Ajax striker Brian Brobbey on deadline day, after Fulham failed with an approach.

Black Cats boss Regis Le Bris has been keen to strengthen his attacking options and that need became more urgent in recent hours.

Le Bris agreed to Sunderland cancelling their loan of Chelsea striker Marc Guiu, despite the club having no contractual need to send him back in this window.

That has led to the need to land a striker now and Sunderland have been working to capture Ajax man Brobbey.

According to Dutch daily De Telegraaf, Sunderland ‘are wasting no time’ and made an initial offer for Brobbey last night.

There is now a ‘general agreement’ in place on the basis of a transfer fee of €20m plus a further €5m in add-ons to take Brobbey to the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland now need to agree personal terms with the striker, with a five-year contract on the table for him to sign.

Manager Time at Club Regis Le Bris July 2024 – present Michael Beale December 2023 –February 2024 Tony Mowbray August 2022 – December 2023 Alex Neil February 2022 – August 2022 Lee Johnson December 2020 – January 2022 Last five permanent Sunderland managers

Brobbey was not in Ajax’s squad for their weekend game against Volendam, with the striker given an opportunity to arrange an exit.

He has been linked with a number of clubs over the course of the transfer window, including Roma, Rennes, Lille and Como.

The striker turned down Italian Serie A side Como as an option.

Fulham ‘also knocked on the door’ for Brobbey on Sunday, however the Cottagers wanted to sign the striker on a loan agreement and that was not something Ajax were prepared to agree to.

Sunderland will now want to move quickly as the English transfer window has been moved to a 7pm close, from the usual time of 11pm, in a factor which makes doing international transfers on the final day all the harder.