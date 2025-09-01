Cameron Howard/Getty Images

Swansea City are now showing interest in Hull City attacker Abu Kamara, but Getafe are hopeful of securing him.

Alan Sheehan’s side have made some key signings this summer already, as the likes of Marko Stamenic, Ethan Galbratih, Malick Yalcouye, Kaelan Casey, Cameron Burgess and Ricardo Santos have strengthened the Swans.

However, before the summer window closes later today, they are keen on bolstering their attacking options.

Celtic’s Adam Idah has been their top choice, but the Bhoys are currently blocking the deal because they want to sign a forward first and are facing frustration landing Kasper Dolberg.

The Swans are not risking putting all their eggs in one basket, as now they are looking at a new attacker.

According to journalist Tom Coleman, the Welsh club are moving late for Hull City’s winger Kamara.

He was on the verge of signing for La Liga club Getafe, but registration issues prevented the transfer from being completed.

Season Player Club Goals 2024–25 Joel Piroe Leeds United 19 2023–24 Sammie Szmodics Blackburn Rovers 27 2022–23 Chuba Akpom Middlesbrough 28 2021–22 Aleksandar Mitrovic Fulham 43 2020–21 Ivan Toney Brentford 33 Top goalscorers in the last five Championship seasons

And, now Swansea City have entered the race for the 22-year-old right-footed wide attacker, who left Norwich City last summer.

Getafe remain optimistic about resolving their registration issues to secure the Englishman before the transfer window closes.

If Swansea want to get the deal done, they will need to move very quickly, as only about five hours are left before the window shuts down for business.

Ironically, Swansea are next due to face Hull, after the international break.

All eyes will be on the interested clubs to see if Kamara will secure a move away from Hull City before 7pm.

Hull had wanted to bring in Liverpool starlet James McConnell, but he snubbed the Tigers in favour of joining Ajax.