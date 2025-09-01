George Wood/Getty Images

Portuguese giants FC Porto are keen on Tottenham Hotspur winger Manor Solomon, who Crystal Palace tried to sign, with Villarreal now also in talks with Spurs for him.

The north Londoners have secured a transfer fee for the departure of club legend Heung-min Son, and Bryan Gil’s departure to Spanish outfit Girona will also bring in cash.

The transfer window in England is now slammed shut until January now, but English clubs can sell players to the leagues where they are still open for business.

Solomon is a player Tottenham have been keen on listening to offers for, but so far, he has not found a club to go to yet.

Fellow Premier League club Crystal Palace explored a deal for the Israeli winger, but a deal did not materialise.

Now, according to Italian journalist Luca Bendoni, Portuguese side Porto are considering a deal for the 26-year-old.

The transfer window in Portugal stays open for longer today, which gives Porto the chance to do a deal, albeit they need to be quick if they want him.

Club Years Maccabi Petah Tikva 2016-2019 Shakhtar Donetsk 2019-2023 Fulham (loan) 2022-2023 Tottenham Hotspur 2023- Leeds United (loan) 2024-2025 Manor Solomon’s career history

It has also been suggested that Solomon staying at the north London club has not been ruled out, but Villarreal are in discussions with Spurs to sign the 26-year-old, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Spanish transfer window remains open for one more hour, but if he stays could look to fight for his place in Thomas Frank’s side.

Last season, Solomon was on loan at Leeds United, and he impressed with 22 goal contributions for the Elland Road outfit.

His agent suggested earlier this summer that staying in the Premier League was the winger’s preference.

All eyes will be on Porto and the Yellow Submarine to see if either side will be able to land Solomon in time.