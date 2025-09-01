Alex Livesey/Getty Images

West Brom are exploring a loan move to sign Wolves star Sasa Kalajdzic on loan on deadline day, according to journalist Alex Crook.

The Baggies have had a relatively quiet transfer window and with less than an hour remaining in the window they still want to sign an attacker.

West Brom showed interest in Portsmouth’s Josh Murphy but the Fratton Park outfit are firm in their stance to not to sell him this summer.

Mason’s side have brought in one centre forward so far in this window in the form of Aune Heggebo and now they are exploring a late loan move for Wolves star Kalajdzic.

The 28-year-old forward joined Wolves from Stuttgart in the summer of 2022 and he has made only 16 appearances for them so far.

Last season, Wolves sanctioned a loan deal for Kalajdzic to join Eintracht Frankfurt in January but hardly featured for them as a ligament injury ended his season early.

It has been suggested early in the window that Wolves could once again approve a loan exit for the forward to secure more game time.

Player To Fee Saido Berahino Stoke City £15m Curtis Davies Aston Villa £10m Shane Long Hull City £7m Diomansy Kamara Fulham £6m Jason Koumas Wigan Athletic £5.3m West Brom’s top 5 record sales

Wolves have managed to secure a deal with Genk to sign Tolu Alokadore in the ongoing window and they have also kept hold of Jorgan Strand Larsen at the club despite strong interest from Newcastle United.

Kalajdzic has featured only 14 minutes so far in the ongoing season and a potential move to West Brom might give him an opportunity to get his career back on track.

However, it is unclear whether the Austrian centre forward wants to go to the Championship.

However, West Brom will have to act very quick to strike a deal with Wolves and agree personal terms with Kalajdzic to get the deal over the line in time.