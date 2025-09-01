Julian Finney/Getty Images

West Ham United are ‘exploring a deadline day deal’ for Braga’s German star Bright Arrey-Mbi, but it is unclear if the move can happen before the window closes.

The Hammers have been active in the market in recent days but due to their early window inactivity, they are facing competition from rivals to land their targets.

West Ham have agreed to sell Sunderland-linked Nayef Aguerd to Marseille and they are looking to sign a defender before the window closes.

Graham Potter’s side are set to pocket a €23m fee from the French giants and they will be looking to use it to bring in a new body.

They went into negotiations with Brighton & Hove Albion to sign Igor, but Crystal Palace have agreed a loan move with the Seagulls for the defender.

The Hammers are looking into other places to bring in a body which will be able to solidify Potter’s defence and Braga’s 22-year-old German centre-back Arrey-Mbi is on their radar.

According to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, they are now exploring the possibility of a deadline day swoop to take Arrey-Mbi to the Premier League.

Season Position 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th 2020–21 6th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

It has been suggested that West Ham have been in talks with the Portuguese outfit for a long time, but the possibility of a deal going over the line before the window closes is still unclear.

Premier League clubs have made life difficult for themselves by moving the closure of the window to 7pm from its usual later slot.

Arrey-Mbi joined Braga from Hannover last summer and despite starting the season as their first-choice defender, he was left on the bench as an unused substitute for their last two league games.

The 22-year-old defender is not unknown to English football as he spent part of his youth career at Norwich City and Chelsea before moving to Bayern Munich in 2019.

Now with mere hours remaining in the window it remains to be seen whether Arrey-Mbi will make a return to England with the help of West Ham.