Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

West Ham United ‘have asked’ about signing Sunderland target Axel Disasi from Chelsea on a loan deal on deadline day, according to journalist Jacob Steinberg.

The Hammers are searching for another centre-back with real urgency after they agreed to sell Nayef Aguerd to Marseille.

Talks have been held over signing Igor from Brighton, with Crystal Palace also keen, but the Seagulls would prefer to sell him rather than agree to a loan.

The Hammers are also looking elsewhere and ‘have asked’ about taking Disasi on loan from Chelsea before the window closes at 7pm this evening, in an early finish compared to usual windows.

Disasi has been strongly linked with Sunderland in the closing days of the transfer window and it remains to be seen if the Black Cats are also trying for him.

Sunderland were interested in West Ham’s Aguerd also and there could be poetry to the Black Cats then beating the Hammers to their Aguerd replacement.

Whether that might happen is open to question, but West Ham are looking to loan Disasi.

Manager Time at Club Graham Potter January 2025 – present Julen Lopetegui May 2024 – January 2025 David Moyes December 2019 – May 2024 Manuel Pellegrini May 2018 – December 2019 David Moyes November 2017 – May 2018 Last five permanent West Ham managers

The jury is out on if West Ham could come up with a deal which is appealing enough to Chelsea in the final hours of the window.

Sunderland have just done business with Chelsea to send Marc Guiu back to Stamford Bridge, ending his loan early.

Those talks could have put Sunderland in a strong position to ask about Disasi, as they did not have to play ball on Guiu.

The Black Cats are in the process of snapping up another defender in the shape of Lutsharel Geertruida from RB Leipzig.

Whether that is enough for Regis Le Bris in terms of defensive reinforcements is unclear, with the Frenchman then shut off from making additions to his squad until January after the window closes today.