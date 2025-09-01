Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

West Ham United are ‘in talks’ with Chelsea over taking centre-back Axel Disasi to the London Stadium on a loan deal, according to journalist Jacob Steinberg.

The Hammers sanctioned Nayef Aguerd’s departure to Marseille early in the day and they held talks with Brighton’s Igor in hope of securing his signature.

Crystal Palace were the team who agreed a deal with the Seagulls and forced West Ham to look elsewhere, even though there has since been another twist.

Disasi is someone who is on Graham Potter’s shortlist of candidates and the London outfit asked Chelsea regarding his availability.

The 27-year-old defender is not in Enzo Maresca’s plans and he has been linked with several clubs but has yet to seal an exit.

However, late deadline day drama has seen Igor rejecting a move to Selhurst Park due to concern regarding his game time and talks are back on with West Ham.

The Hammers are closing in on Igor, but it has been claimed that Potter could try to bring in another defender as a late move for Disasi has not been ruled out.

Season Position 2024–25 4th 2023–24 6th 2022–23 12th 2021–22 3rd 2020–21 4th Chelsea’s last five league finishes

The Hammers are in negotiations with Chelsea over a loan deal for Disasi, who has four more years left on his current contract.

Now Palace are also working on alternative options and Chelsea’s French defender Disasi is someone they like as a replacement for Marc Guehi.

Crystal Palace agreed a deal with Liverpool for Guehi, but due to the collapse of the Eagles’ move for Igor, his future is in doubt.

West Ham, however, are looking to get their hands on two centre-backs to bolster their options in defence before the end of the window.

But all eyes will remain on Disasi to see whether there is any late drama left in that deal.