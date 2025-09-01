Julian Finney/Getty Images

Metz talent Idrissa Gueye, who was chased by West Ham United, is heading to Serie A club Udinese, as the Hammers are now set to miss out on him.

The London Stadium club moved very slowly at the beginning of the window as they chose to strengthen the backline first, alongside bringing in a new goalkeeper in the shape of Mads Hermansen, from Leicester City.

However, following two crushing losses in the opening two games, the club hierarchy decided to go for midfield options to revamp the engine room.

Soungoutou Magassa and Mateus Fernandes arrived in recent days, but West Ham were keen on a striker too.

Even though ex-Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson did join them on a free transfer, his injury concerns over the years are well known.

Ligue 1 side Metz’s 18-year-old striker Gueye became a target for West Ham, while Manchester United also kept their eyes on the teenager.

However, the London club did not make a solid move for him all window and now they are missing out on him.

Season Position 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th 2020–21 6th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

According to French journalist La Loumance, Italian top-flight side Udinese are closing in on the Senegalese hitman.

West Ham and Bundesliga side Wolfsburg are both namechecked as being keen, but he is now set to start his journey in Italy.

It is not clear how much the Serie A side are paying Metz to snap up the talented striker, but it is less than what the French side originally asked for.

West Ham shifted their full attention towards signing a centre-back in the final hours of the window, and it remains to be seen if they will be able to secure any before time runs out.

The Hammers may also keep tabs on how Gueye does in Italy.