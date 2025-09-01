Alex Pantling/Getty Images

The agent of a West Ham United star has travelled to put himself in position in the event his client can make a last minute move away from the London Stadium.

West Ham are busy at work trying to make additions on deadline day, with a centre-back a top priority and interest in Chelsea man Axel Disasi.

The club are selling Nayef Aguerd to Marseille, but there could be more departures from the London Stadium before the window shuts down until January.

The agent of West Ham midfielder Guido Rodriguez has now travelled to Seville in Spain, according to Spanish journalist Manu de Olmedo.

He wants to make sure he is in position in the event that the midfielder could make a last minute move.

Rodriguez is wanted by Real Betis and would be happy to head back to the Seville-based club.

There has been some talk that West Ham could rip up the midfielder’s contract and allow him to leave on a free transfer.

Season Position 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th 2020–21 6th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

That could be seen as something of an odd move though given West Ham only signed Rodriguez last summer.

They beat off substantial competition for the Argentine from several clubs to land him when his Real Betis deal expired.

The 31-year-old’s spell at West Ham so far though has been a forgettable affair and there are question marks over how much he will feature if he remains at the London Stadium beyond the end of the window.

He clocked 71 minutes in West Ham’s Premier League opener against Sunderland and also played for the Hammers in the EFL Cup this season.

Rodriguez was an unused substitute for West Ham’s last two Premier League matches, including at Nottingham Forest on Sunday.