James Chance/Getty Images

West Ham United supremo David Sullivan could come up with a ‘compromise’ deal for Charlie Cresswell, for whom the Hammers have a bid rejected by Toulouse, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Hammers are accelerating to get some important deals done as the summer transfer window nears its close, with the deadline moved forward by Premier League clubs to 7pm instead of 11pm.

They have signed the likes of Soungoutou Magassa and Mateus Fernandes in recent days to revamp the midfield, but a central defender is on their agenda.

Nayef Aguerd has been sold to Marseille and West Ham have several irons in the fire, including Chelsea’s Axel Disasi.

They have also been keen on a defender from the French top-flight.

Former Leeds United defender Cresswell is the player they are keen on, but it was suggested that Crystal Palace picking up the highly rated Jaydee Canvot complicates West Ham’s chances to sign Cresswell.

However, they have made an offer to Toulouse, which is initially a loan, as the Hammers want to see how he does before splashing the cash for him.

Les Violets rejected West Ham’s £13m buy option as they want £17m to agree to let the 23-year-old central defender go.

Competition Details Ligue 1 31 apps, 3 goals, 1 assist, 5 yellow cards Coupe de France 3 apps, 1 goal, 1 assist, 2 yellow cards Charlie Cresswell last season

However, Hammers chairman Sullivan may come up with a deal that suits both clubs in the final hours of the window.

And if Toulouse allow Cresswell to leave on loan initially, it means Leeds will need to wait at least another season before they can claim their 15 per cent sell-on clause.

The England Under-21 international has been a regular at the French club, and his contract keeps him at the club for three more years.

All eyes will be on Sullivan to see whether he will be able to strike a deal with Les Violets in the dying hours of the window.