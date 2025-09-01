James Chance/Getty Images

West Ham United have held talks with Brighton about a potential deal to sign Seagulls defender Igor, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Hammers need a centre-back before the transfer window closes as they have agreed to sell Nayef Aguerd to Marseille.

The French giants are paying a fee of around €23m to take Aguerd to the Stade Velodrome and that leaves Graham Potter one body short at the back.

Potter is now looking towards his former club Brighton for a possible solution in the shape of Igor.

The two clubs have held talks over a potential deal for Igor to make the move to the London Stadium, however there is no agreement in place as things stand.

Igor, 27, has played just once for Brighton so far this season, with a 90 minute outing in the EFL Cup for the Seagulls.

It is unclear what terms Brighton might be looking for in order to let Igor move on before the transfer window closes and if West Ham would meet them.

Season Position 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th 2020–21 6th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

The Seagulls may also want to bring in a possible replacement as sanctioning an exit for Igor would mean one fewer centre-back in the squad.

Igor saw a hamstring injury derail his season last term and he finished the campaign having made just 13 appearances in the Premier League for Brighton.

Brighton have the Brazilian under contract for a further two years, until the summer of 2027.

Igor has also played his football in Italy and Austria, counting Fiorentina and Austria Vienna amongst his former clubs.

The Brazilian did face West Ham while at Fiorentina, playing in the Conference League final against the Hammers.