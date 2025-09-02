Carl Recine/Getty Images

Former Premier League defender Jason Cundy believes Newcastle United have an issue in the fact that Alexander Isak, who forced his way to Liverpool, is a club legend.

Isak had been the centre of attention in the recently closed transfer window where Premier League outfit Liverpool were his suitors.

The Reds expressed their firm desire to take Isak, for whom Newcastle paid £63m three years ago, to Anfield this summer, but the Magpies refused to part with him.

Isak made it clear to Eddie Howe’s side that he wanted to join Liverpool and when denied, refused to play for them, which did not sit well with the Magpies faithful.

Newcastle fans were left stunned with their frontman Isak’s behaviour and there was a split between those who felt the Magpies should put their foot down and keep him and those who felt it was best to sell.

Isak’s exit, even for £125m, has nevertheless left a bitter taste in the mouths of Newcastle fans.

And Cundy thinks that the issue for Newcastle is that Isak is now a club legend due to the fact he was instrumental in the side winning the EFL Cup last term.

The former Premier League star believes that Isak managed to engrave himself in the memories of Newcastle’s achievements of this generation, something which the Magpies fans will not be able to wipe away.

“The problem they have got now, Newcastle, is he is plastered all over their greatest success in a generation”, Cundy said on talkSPORT’s Sports Bar (12:42).

“He is very much part of that, so he is a Newcastle legend.

“Alexander Isak is a Newcastle legend for what he helped them achieve.”

Isak, in three seasons with Newcastle, scored 62 times in 109 games and helped them win their first major trophy in the form of the EFL Cup last season, which ended their 56-year trophy drought.

Newcastle managed to get two strikers in through the door, with Nick Woltemade joining from Stuttgart and Yoane Wissa arriving from Brentford.

Now Newcastle will have to shrug off the loss of Isak and continue the progress they have made under Eddie Howe.