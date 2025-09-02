Richard Pelham/Getty Images

West Ham United knocked on Fenerbahce’s door for Jayden Oosterwolde before the transfer window closed, but the Turkish giants refused to let him leave.

Graham Potter’s side sanctioned a move for Nayef Aguerd to Marseille early on deadline day, which left them short of defensive options and they scoured the market to bring in a defender.

The Hammers held talks with Chelsea for Axel Disasi, who was being courted by Crystal Palace and Sunderland, but he decided he wanted to stay at Stamford Bridge.

West Ham felt the pressure of the clock running down and they decided to reignite interest in a player they had previously shown interest in.

The Irons were among Premier League outfits who were linked with Fenerbahce star Oosterwolde, who was also linked with Newcastle United, in the early days of the window but did not pursue a deal for him.

The Premier League outfit ended up going to Fenerbahce to sign the 24-year-old Dutch centre-back to end their defender hunt.

According to Turkish daily Milliyet (via Sabah), West Ham did knock on the door of Fenerbahce but the Turkish side shut the door on the possibility of Oosterwolde’s exit, forcing the Hammers to look elsewhere.

Club Years FC Twente 2020-2022 Parma (loan) 2022 Parma 2022-2023 Fenerbahce 2023- Jayden Oosterwolde’s career history

Fenerbahce were not prepared to let the Dutch defender move on, despite the Turkish transfer window remaining open for them to find a replacement.

The Dutch defender is a versatile player and can play as a left-back as well and he has three years left on his contract with Fenerbahce.

However, deadline day did not end with a disappointment for West Ham as Brighton’s Igor, for whom Crystal Palace agreed terms with the Seagulls, rejected a move to Selhurst Park and decided to join the Hammers.

It remains to be seen if Premier League sides will go back for Oosterwolde in January.