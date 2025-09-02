Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Anderlecht have confirmed that Celtic target Kasper Dolberg is joining Ajax, describing the Dutch giants as ‘his old love’.

Celtic wanted Dolberg and he was their top target to strengthen the attack on transfer deadline day, with talks held between the Bhoys and Anderlecht.

The Scottish champions though were short of Anderlecht’s asking price and when Ajax sold Brian Brobbey to Sunderland, they turned their attention to Dolberg.

Now, with the Scottish window closing on Monday night with no agreement for Dolberg to go to Celtic, Ajax have stepped in and, ahead of the closure of the Dutch window tonight, agreed a deal.

Anderlecht have now confirmed that Dolberg is departing for Ajax, describing them as ‘his old love’.

The Belgian side said: “Kasper Dolberg is leaving us for Ajax.

“The Danish technician is leaving Brussels for Amsterdam, and returning to his old love.”

Dolberg moving to Ajax likely takes him off the table as an option for Celtic in the January transfer window.

Kasper Dolberg nous quitte pour l’Ajax. De Deense stilist verlaat Brussel voor Amsterdam, en keert terug naar zijn oude liefde. 🟣⚪ pic.twitter.com/R00tOhbgPH — RSC Anderlecht (@rscanderlecht) September 2, 2025

Celtic did manage to get in Sebastian Tounekti through the door from Swedish side Hammarby and there will be pressure for him to hit the ground running.

The 23-year-old is a winger though and Celtic continue to be short in central striking options, especially after Adam Idah was sold to Swansea City.

Hammarby had not been keen on selling Tounekti to Celtic and rejected a number of proposals from the Scottish champions.

A bid of £5.5m on deadline day did the trick though and Hammarby admitted at that level and with the attacker wanting to join Celtic, they could not stand in his way.

Celtic have Europa League football on the agenda this season after failing to navigate the playoff round in the Champions League qualifiers.