Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Accrington Stanley manager John Doolan has heaped praise on Everton loanee Isaac Heath for his creativity in the final third and believes that the 20-year-old will get people off their seats.

Heath, a product of Everton’s youth academy, joined the League Two side on a season-long loan deal on deadline day.

The Toffees consider him to be a player of high potential and tied him down with a new two-year contract in July to prevent him from leaving on a free transfer.

Now they have allowed Heath to leave on a temporary basis so that he can get a taste of first-team football, which they believe will prepare him for the challenge that lies ahead on Merseyside.

Doolan, the manager of League Two club Accrington, on his part, expressed his excitement at having beaten off competition to capture the player.

According to the 56-year-old, Heath is someone who likes to make things happen in the final third and will be able to get the Accrington fans off their feet.

Asked about how Accrington managed to get their hands on the winger, the manager told his club’s official website: “Isaac is a very good player. We looked at him last season.

Player Loan from Paddy Madden Chesterfield Ollie Wright Southampton Logan Pye Burnley Joe Bauress Burnley Isaac Heath Everton Accrington Stanley’s current loanees

“But didn’t think we needed that then as we needed to give our lads a chance to showcase what they were about.

“He popped up this season, a number of clubs were interested, and he was more than willing to come.

“He is fans, loves one-v-ones and loves set-plays. He can see a pass and is creative in the final third and wants to make things happen.

“He has tricks, he can beat his man and will get people off their seats.

“He can play across the front. He has the technical ability and is still learning tactically.”

Doolan noted that Heath has been in and around the first team at Everton, giving him a further idea of what is needed.

“We saw him first hand in pre-season when he came on and got a penalty for Everton.

“He is something different, he can get the ball, drive at players and can score goals.

“He has done that at the level he is at, he has trained with the Everton First Team and hopefully he can take that into the EFL.”

Heath was not the only player to leave Everton on the final day, with fellow academy graduate Tyler Onyango also leaving to join Stockport County on loan.

Everton managed to sign midfielder Merlin Rohl from Freiburg on deadline day.

However, they did also fail with a bid for Girona winger Yaser Asprilla.