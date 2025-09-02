Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Former Fulham star Willian has reached a verbal agreement to head back to Brazil with Gremio on an 18-month deal.

The experienced attacker finished his contract at Fulham at the end of last season, but he was keen on potentially doing another season in the Premier League.

As a free agent, Willian can still move to a Premier League side after the transfer window has closed, but he is instead going back to Brazil.

Now Willian has a ‘verbal agreement’ with Brazilian side Gremio, according to journalist Uriel Lugt.

The attacker has agreed on a contract with Gremio which will run through until the end of 2026.

Gremio are just 13th in the Brazilian Serie A at the moment, having played 21 games, of which they have only managed to win six.

They will hope that in Willian they can inject fresh ideas and experience into their attack and kick on in the coming weeks.

Willian, 37, made a total of ten Premier League appearances for Fulham last term.

Team Year Points Manchester City (C) 2017-18 100 Liverpool (C) 2019-20 99 Manchester City (C) 2018-19 98 Liverpool (R) 2018-19 97 Chelsea (C) 2004-05 95 Top five most points total in Premier League;

(C) Champions; (R) Runners-up

It was his second spell with the Cottagers after he was on the books at Craven Cottage from 2022 until 2024.

Willian has made a whopping 327 appearances in the Premier League, also spending time at Chelsea and Arsenal.

He looks unlikely to now add to that number and is poised to see out his career back in his homeland of Brazil with Gremio.

Gremio are due to meet Mirassol in the Brazilian top flight after the international break and it remains to be seen if Willian is involved.