Alex Broadway/Getty Images

Fulham failed with a late bid for former Nottingham Forest midfielder Danilo as Botafogo felt there was no time to replace him.

Botafogo only signed Danilo 45 days ago, bringing him back to Brazil following a stint at the City Ground, which had begun brightly.

The Brazilian side splurged €22m on the midfielder, which came in as the club’s record transfer.

Then, on deadline day, Fulham came in with a bid of €30m to take Danilo back to England, according to Brazilian outlet Globo.

The Cottagers were trying to land Danilo before the window in England shut and if Botafogo had accepted then they would have made a quick €8m profit.

Botafogo though rejected Fulham’s offer and the club’s board were clear that they did not feel they had enough time to replace Danilo.

Danilo, who signed for the Brazilian side in July, has so far played nine games for them, chipping in with one goal and one assist.

Botafogo find themselves in the middle of the Brazilian season, having played 20 games in the Brazilian Serie A and sitting just a point off an automatic Copa Libertadores qualification spot.

Season Position 2024–25 11th (Premier League) 2023–24 13th (Premier League) 2022–23 10th (Premier League) 2021–22 1st (Championship, champions) 2020–21 18th (Premier League, relegated) Fulham’s last five league finishes

Fulham did pull off a number of eye-catching arrivals on deadline day, with winger Kevin joining from Shakhtar Donetsk and penning a five-year deal.

Samuel Chukwueze also arrived at the club from AC Milan, initially on loan, but with Fulham holding an option to sign him on a permanent basis.

They also managed to loan in Bayern Munich prospect Jonah Kusi-Asare, who they also have an option to buy.

Danilo, who Fulham could not manage to bring in, made 62 appearances for Nottingham Forest during his time at the City Ground.

It remains to be seen if Fulham go back for him in January.