George Wood/Getty Images

Former Celtic star Kristoffer Ajer has revealed that he had offers on the table which he found interesting, but Brentford did not find them exciting.

The 27-year-old centre-back joined Brentford from Celtic in the summer of 2021 and has featured 96 times for them so far in his career.

Ajer, who is a versatile player and can play as a right-back in addition to centre-back, started last season as a regular under former boss Thomas Frank, but lost his place in the starting line-up later in the campaign.

This season under new manager Keith Andrews, the situation has not improved for the centre-back and he has seen Nathan Collins and Sepp van den Berg starting ahead of him.

It was suggested that German club Wolfsburg were looking to bring in a defender after the injury of Denis Vavro and the player is set to be out of action for a long time.

The Bundesliga outfit considered Ajer as a perfect replacement for Vavro and wanted to sign him in the recently closed window.

Wolfsburg even went in with an offer in the region of 15m to take him out of Brentford but the London outfit decided to turn him down, as Andrews wants to keep hold of him.

Club Years Lillestrom 2013-2014 Start 2014-2016 Celtic 2016-2021 Kilmarnock (loan) 2017 Brentford 2023- Kristoffer Ajer’s career history

Ajer revealed that clubs made concrete offers during the window, but Brentford deemed them not important enough and retained his services.

“I had concrete offers this summer that I found interesting, but they weren’t right for Brentford”, Ajer told Norwegian broadcaster Nettavisen.

Ajer is currently away from Brentford on international duty with Norway and preparing for their games against Finland and Moldova.

The centre-back wants to play regularly, as he wants to be representing his nation in the 2026 World Cup.

A chance of a summer exit could still be on the cards despite the English window being closed, as the Portuguese, Belgian, Dutch, Turkish and Saudi Arabian windows are still open.