Christian Hofer/Getty Images

Nils Ole Book, the sporting director of German side SV Elversberg, where Newcastle United star Nick Woltemade spent a season on loan, believes that the German striker could be the missing piece of the puzzle for the Magpies.

After Alexander Isak expressed his desire to leave Newcastle United for Liverpool and not play for the club again, the Magpies began searching for new strikers intently.

They suffered a host of disappointments, but achieved a breakthrough by landing Woltemade from Stuttgart for a fee of £65m plus add-ons.

Woltemade shone brightly in the European Under-21 Championship for Germany, even being hailed by Harvey Elliott, and Bayern Munich were chasing him.

When Woltemade was at Werder Bremen, he spent a season on loan at Elversberg, and the sporting director of the German club saw him up close, where he scored 17 goals in 35 games.

He admitted that he saw Newcastle’s 3-2 loss to Liverpool earlier this season and is of the view that Woltemade’s finesse could be a great addition to the physically adept Magpies side.

The 39-year-old admitted that the German striker could be the missing piece for Eddie Howe’s men, who he thinks are a good ‘footballing’ side.

Club Years Werder Bremen 2020-2024 Elversberg (loan) 2022-2023 Stuttgart 2024-2025 Newcastle United 2025- Nick Woltemade’s career history

“Newcastle are a really good football team. Perhaps Nick’s finesse will help them”, Book told German outlet Absolut Fussball about the 23-year-old.

“They have a lot of physicality and physique, which is why they were able to pin Liverpool back with ten men.

“So Nick’s finesse might be the necessary piece of the puzzle.”

Last season was the breakout year for Woltemade, who scored 17 goals and provided three assists in 33 matches, drawing significant transfer interest this summer.

With Isak sold to Liverpool for £125m on deadline day, Newcastle moved to bring in Yoane Wissa from Brentford and now they have a new-look strike force.

Magpies fans will be relishing the chance to see Woltemade and Wissa link up on the pitch.