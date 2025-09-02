Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Liverpool Under-21s manager Rob Page has hailed Will Wright for adapting well to life with the Reds, promising that the goals will come for the young forward.

Page was appointed the Under-21s manager earlier in the summer, after Barry Lewtas stepped down from the role after 12 years.

Lewtas has since started a coaching job with England’s youth sides.

The Reds beat off competition from Arsenal for Wright, signing him for £200,000 from Salford City in a transfer that might have gone under the radar after a summer of unprecedented spending by Liverpool, with a view to providing Page with the best talent in the land to develop.

Page commended Wright’s character as being top-notch while acknowledging that he is still transitioning to football at a high level.

The academy manager also praised the young forward for adjusting swiftly after signing and is of the view that goals are bound to flow as a natural course of action.

Page told Liverpool’s official site: “The goals will come, no doubt.

“He is still acclimatising to full-time football at this level but as a character he is first-class, I must say that.

Season Position 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd 2020–21 3rd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

“As a person he is brilliant.

“So, he has got a chance just because of the person he is and he is willing to learn, he’s a humble guy and he’s had an incredible month in life really, signing for Liverpool, nearly scoring at the Kop, it’s been incredible and how he has adapted to it is a credit to him and his family.”

Wright will be looking to try and make an impact on the Under-21s throughout the course of the season, with several competitions, including the Premier League 2, to sink his teeth into.

Page, in his previous role as Wales’ national team manager, called up the likes of Ben Woodburn, Neco Williams and Harry Wilson, accelerating their development.

With the privilege of being able to spend more time at club level with Page, Wright will hope that his development is aided in a similar manner.