Cameron Howard/Getty Images

Swansea City have not yet announced the loan signing of Manuel Benson from Burnley and it is unclear if it has gone through or not.

The Welsh giants were active on deadline day and wrapped up the eye-catching arrival of striker Adam Idah from Celtic.

Idah struggled to live up to his £9.5m price tag at Celtic and it was suggested he could depart on either a bargain fee or on loan.

It was only in July that Celtic had rebuffed interest in Idah from Udinese, but Swansea got their man before the window closed.

Swansea want to support Idah with the signing of winger Benson from Burnley and he has been expected to arrive on loan.

The club were working on signing Benson on deadline day, but there has been no confirmation of whether the deal has gone through or not.

Benson was linked with several sides on deadline day, but it looked to be Swansea that he was joining on loan from Burnley.

Swansea this morning confirmed the arrival of Ishe Samuels-Smith on loan from Chelsea for the season.

Now all eyes will be on whether the Benson deal has got over the line.

Season Player Club Goals 2024–25 Joel Piroe Leeds United 19 2023–24 Sammie Szmodics Blackburn Rovers 27 2022–23 Chuba Akpom Middlesbrough 28 2021–22 Aleksandar Mitrovic Fulham 43 2020–21 Ivan Toney Brentford 33 Top goalscorers in the last five Championship seasons

While Benson is out of favour at Turf Moor, he has played this season for the club’s Under-21s side.

The 28-year-old turned out in the Premier League 2 as Burnley Under-21s faced Liverpool Under-21s late last month.

Benson clocked 85 minutes in that game as Burnley Under-21s won a thrilling encounter 3-2 and got himself on the scoresheet.

As such, the winger may be considered to be match fit.

If the Benson deal is completed then he could well be in line to make his Swansea debut after the international break when Hull City pay them a visit in the Championship.