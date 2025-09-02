Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Belgian side Genk have confirmed the arrival of Jusef Erabi, having hijacked his proposed move to Championship side Millwall and are delighted to have him through the door.

Millwall looked all set to snap up the attacker from Swedish side Hammarby, having agreed a fee for his services.

The 22-year-old was then expected to arrive in England for a medical with Millwall, with the move looking well on course for completion.

Erabi however did not join Millwall and has just been announced as a new signing by Genk.

The Belgian club steered him away from the Den and have secured Erabi on a four-year contract, handing him the number 99 shirt which had been worn by Tolu Arokodare.

Tolu has moved to Premier League side Wolves and Erabi is to replace him in the Genk attack.

The Belgian club are delighted with their acquisition and head of football Dimitri de Conde told the club’s official site: “Jusef is a striker who leads the line with tremendous effort and intensity, always looking for goals.

“He’s the kind of player supporters come to the stadium to watch.

“He constantly pressures his opponents, making him a real burden for any defence.”

It remains to be seen how Erabi does at Genk and whether it gives Millwall extra reason to rue having lost out on him.

Millwall did manage to land winger Theirno Ballo on a loan deal from Austrian Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburger.

They also completed the capture of midfielder Will Smallbone from Southampton, with the 25-year-old joining the Lions also on a season-long loan arrangement.

All eyes will now be on whether the pair make their Millwall debuts after the international break when Alex Neil takes his men to lock horns with Charlton Athletic at the Valley in the Championship.