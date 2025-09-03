Stu Forster/Getty Images

Ianis Hagi is set to sign for a new club following his departure from Rangers as he has now arrived to be put through his medical checks.

The Romania attacking midfielder left Ibrox when his contract expired earlier this summer and has been available as a free transfer since then.

He won the Scottish Premiership title at Rangers, but was sidelined for part of last season as another appearance would have meant he was due a pay rise at Ibrox.

Hagi eventually returned to the team, but one former Scottish top flight star tipped him to go in the summer as he felt Rangers did not treat the player well.

It had seemed he was set to move to Turkish side Fatih Karagumruk on a €1m per year deal, but instead Hagi is joining another Turkish side.

According to Turkish journalist Ertan Suzgun (via Asist Analiz), Hagi has now arrived in Istanbul for a medical with Alanyaspor.

The club have been in talks with Hagi and have managed to agree a two-year contract with him.

Hagi will now be put through his medical paces by Alanyaspor and hope to come through without any issues.

Player To Fee Calvin Bassey Ajax £19.6m Nathan Patterson Everton £12m Alan Hutton Tottenham Hotspur £9m Giovanni van Bronckhorst Arsenal £8.5m Jean‑Alain Boumsong Newcastle United £8m Rangers’ top 5 record sales

Alanyaspor beat Istanbul giants Besiktas 2-0 in the Turkish Super Lig at the weekend to register their first win of the new league season.

They finished in 12th spot in the Super Lig last term and will hope for Hagi to make their attack more potent.

Alanyaspor have a number of foreign players on the books, including former Nottingham Forest striker Hwang Ui-jo.

Hagi could make his Alanyaspor debut following the international break when they take on Konyaspor away from home, while a glamour clash against Galatasaray is also penciled in for the end of this month.