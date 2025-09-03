Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Free agent defender Craig Dawson ‘knocked back Birmingham City on deadline day’, but now has another option on the table in the shape of Blackburn Rovers, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Blues showed real intent in the transfer window again this summer as they bid to ready themselves for another promotion bid.

Eye-catching signings have been made, with Kyogo Furuhashi snapped up from Rennes, Marvin Ducksch tempted from Werder Bremen and Demarai Gray coming back to England from Saudi Arabia.

Winger Patrick Roberts and defender Jack Robinson were deadline day signings, with Chris Davies wanting last-minute additions in through the door.

A loan for Will Smallbone, who joined Millwall, was looked at, while Swiss defender Becir Omeragic was in the radar.

Birmingham did want free agent defender Dawson, but he rejected them and they turned to Robinson.

Now Blackburn are trying their luck with Dawson and looking to tempt him to Ewood Park.

As a free agent, Dawson can move outside the transfer window system and that makes him an even more attractive target for clubs in need of a centre-back.

The 35-year-old was on the books at Wolves last term and made 15 appearances in the Premier League for the Molineux outfit.

Club Years Radcliffe Borough 2007-2009 Flixton (loan) 2007-2008 Rochdale 2009-2010 Radcliffe Borough (loan) 2009 West Brom 2010-2019 Bolton Wanderers (loan) 2013 Watford 2019-2021 West Ham United (loan) 2020-2021 West Ham United 2021-2023 Wolves 2023-2025 Craig Dawson’s career history

He fell out of favour in the second half of the campaign and was last involved, as an unused substitute, in the Premier League clash against Aston Villa in February.

A hugely experienced defender, Dawson has over 300 Premier League appearances to his name.

Blackburn have won just one of their opening four Championship matches and suffered a 2-0 loss at home to Norwich City at the weekend.

Birmingham have won two of their four matches and were beaten by Leicester City, 2-0, before the international break.

Whether Blackburn will succeed where Birmingham failed with Dawson remains to be seen.