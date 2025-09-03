Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Everton’s first team doctor, William Fotherby, is set to leave the Toffees to join Manchester United as their senior side’s doctor.

Fotherby joined the Liverpool-based club in July 2022, bringing his expertise in working with athletes and their injuries.

Last year, when the long-standing Everton first-team doctor, John Hollingsworth, left the club, he got his opportunity.

Hollingsworth left the club after his ten-year tenure with them and Fotherby was promoted as Everton’s first-team doctor.

The Toffees had a mixed season last year, where they performed well after David Moyes’ arrival, but they did not suffer too many injuries throughout the campaign.

Everton had 24 injuries all campaign, and currently, Jarrad Branthwaite and Nathan Patterson are the only injured players at the club.

Manchester United have noticed Fotherby’s work at the Merseyside club, and now they are snapping him up.

Person Position David Moyes Manager Alan Irvine Assistant Billy McKinlay Assistant Leighton Baines Assistant David Lucas Goalkeeping coach Charlie Adam Set piece coach Paul Tait Under-21s coach Key Everton first team staff

Fotherby is now set to end his three-year association with the Toffees and is set to become a first-team doctor at the Red Devils.

The Red Devils have suffered from some major injury issues in recent campaigns, as the likes of Tyrell Malacia and Lisandro Martinez have barely featured in the last 18 months.

Mason Mount is fit now, but he also had a torrid time with niggling fitness issues and the Red Devils will hope that Fotherby will be a breath of fresh air to help the players be fit with his expertise.

Before joining Everton, he was with the NHS for seven years, and now at Manchester United, he will look to keep the players fit with his tips, as the Red Devils strive for consistency under Ruben Amorim.