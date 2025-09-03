Clive Rose/Getty Images

Former EFL star Adrian Clarke has insisted that he is starting to like the job new Cardiff City manager Brian Barry-Murphy has been doing with the Bluebirds.

The Welsh side, who are in now in League One by virtue of relegation last term, have made a bright start to their campaign.

Under their newly-appointed manager Barry-Murphy, they have won five of their six league games and have conceded just one goal and saw off interest in Cian Ashford before the deadline.

Cardiff currently lead the League One table but most importantly, have done that without two of their veterans, Callum Robinson and Perry Ng, in the starting eleven.

The new manager sticking with young guns has pleased Clarke, who believes that Barry-Murphy has done a really likeable job.

Expressing his delight at seeing the Bluebirds flying high in League One, Clarke said on What The EFL (25:27): “They are flying, aren’t they? Fifth clean sheet in six? Absolutely superb.

“And this is a young side, a lot of rookie players in it, particularly at the back, guys that aren’t tremendously experienced.

Club Years Rochdale 2019-2021 Manchester City U21s 2021-2024 Cardiff City 2025- Brian Barry-Murphy’s managerial history

“I am really liking Brian Barry-Murphy’s work there because it takes probably a strong manager to leave Perry NG and [Callum] Robinson on the bench.

“And that is what he is doing.

“Well, Robinson wasn’t always a fixture, but he is a very experienced player in that dressing room and was a bit of a main man last year. He can’t get in at the minute, nor can Perry NG.”

Cardiff made a late move on deadline day to swoop up Chelsea attacking midfielder Omari Kellyman on a season-long loan deal, further improving the manager’s options.

The Bluebirds are due to travel to Stockport County after the international break as they bid to continue their strong start to the campaign.