George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United defender Joe Rodon has withdrawn from the Wales squad due to injury, but the Whites can breathe a sigh of relief as detail about the blow has emerged.

The Whites had a disappointing deadline day as they scoured for attacking additions that boss Daniel Farke had made clear he wanted.

Leeds ended up chasing Fulham’s Harry Wilson as the clock ticked down, but eventually the Cottagers refused to play ball and he stayed put.

They will have to rely on their current squad and Farke will be crossing his fingers that there are no long term injury absentees which derail his plans in the coming weeks and months.

Now Wales have confirmed that centre-back Rodon has been forced to withdraw from their squad due to injury.

The injury niggle though is not serious and Rodon should be available for Farke to select after the international break when Leeds face Fulham.

Journalist Adam Pope wrote on X: “I’m told it’s not serious and he should be ok to face Fulham.”

Rodon was a key man for Leeds throughout last season as they won promotion up to the Premier League.

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

He has so far this season completed the full 90 minutes for Leeds in all three of their Premier League outings, most recently the 0-0 draw with Newcastle United.

Leeds are due to travel to Fulham after the international break, where they will be seeking their second league win of the campaign.

The Whites are then again on the road for the following game, which takes them the Wolves, before their final match in September is a visit to Elland Road from Bournemouth.

And the final game before October’s international break sees Thomas Frank’s Tottenham Hotspur make the trip to Yorkshire.