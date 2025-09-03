Stu Forster/Getty Images

Kelechi Iheanacho’s move to Celtic has been welcomed by a Nigerian journalist, who feels it puts him in a ‘low pressure league’.

Celtic worked to try to bring in another striker before the transfer window closed, with Kasper Dolberg their top target.

Talks were held with Anderlecht about signing the Dane, but with no agreement over a fee in sight, Ajax then pounced to take the Dane back to Amsterdam.

Celtic eventually ended deadline day without having signed a new striker, but did sell Adam Idah to Swansea City, in an eye-brow raising move.

Heading into the rest of the season without a new striker though was not an option for the Bhoys and they landed free agent Iheanacho on Tuesday.

Iheanacho had his contract at Spanish side Sevilla terminated after he flopped in La Liga, where he headed after a lengthy spell at Rodgers’ former club Leicester City.

The move has been welcomed by Nigerian journalist Buchi Laba, who feels it puts Iheanacho in a ‘low pressure league’ and now the onus is on the Nigeria striker to get back on track.

He thinks Iheanacho has been ‘underrated and insulted’ and has time to recover.

Season Position 2024–25 1st (Champions) 2023–24 1st (Champions) 2022–23 1st (Champions) 2021–22 1st (Champions) 2020–21 2nd (Runners‑up) Celtic’s last five league finishes

“I’m very happy for Kelechi Iheanacho moving to Celtic in Scotland”, he wrote on X.

“Low Pressure League and a coach he played under before that understands his game!

“He still has like 5 years to deliver at the Top Level. He bas been underrated and insulted.

“This might just be his comeback.”

Celtic have handed Iheanacho a contract running for 12 months and also included an option to extend that deal by a further 12 months if he impresses at Parkhead.

Last term, the 28-year-old made nine appearances in La Liga for Sevilla, without scoring, and was loaned out to Middlesbrough for the second half of the campaign; he had been linked with Celtic then.

He did find the back of the net once for Boro, in a 2-1 home win over Oxford United, while two assists came in the next game, a 2-0 win over Blackburn Rovers.

Iheanacho though lost his spot in the side in the final run of games.

With the Africa Cup of Nations set for December, the 28-year-old will be keen to make sure he is playing every week at Celtic.