Napoli ‘turned down three bids’ for striker Giuseppe Ambrosino before the window closed, with Celtic amongst his suitors.

Brendan Rodgers was looking to strengthen his forward line, especially after seeing Celtic drawing a blank against Kazakh club Kairat across two legs before being dumped out of the Champions League on penalties.

Murmurings of discontent were already present among the Celtic faithful, after fan favourite Kyogo Furuhashi was sold to Rennes in the winter window without a replacement being brought in.

Tunisian winger Sebastian Tounekti was signed from Hammarby, while an agreement could not be found for Kasper Dolberg, who joined Ajax.

Efforts were made in other directions before the window closed and Celtic looked in Italy.

They were amongst several sides keen on Napoli’s Ambrosino, but the Italian giants did not want to let the 21-year-old go.

According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, Napoli ‘turned down three bids’ from ‘important’ European sides for the striker before the window closed.

Celtic were in touch over a possible deal for the striker in August.

It is unclear if they were one of the three clubs to fail with bids.

Manager Time at Club Brendan Rodgers June 2023 – present Ange Postecoglou June 2021 – June 2023 Neil Lennon February 2019 – February 2021 Brendan Rodgers May 2016 – February 2019 Ronny Deila June 2014 – May 2016 Last five permanent Celtic managers

Ambrosino spent last season on loan with Serie B club Frosinone, managing to get himself on the scoresheet five times.

He helped Italy Under-21s at the European Under-21 Championship this summer to the quarter-final, where they were beaten by eventual finalists Germany, despite his goal from a free-kick.

Antonio Conte handed Ambrosino his Napoli debut against Cagliari over the weekend.

Celtic have a campaign in the Europa League to look forward to and will hope to retain the Scottish Premiership.

Swedish international Benjamin Nygren is their top scorer with three goals, with every other scorer managing to do so only once.

Rodgers will hope that the additions of Sebastian Tounekti and Kelechi Iheanacho introduce a varied threat for opponents and helps spread the goals around for his side.

Despite question marks over attacking options, Celtic did sell Adam Idah to Swansea City.