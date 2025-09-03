Michael Regan/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest could leave out one of their big money signings from their Europa League league phase squad, it has been suggested.

Forest were again busy wheeling and dealing in the summer transfer window to back boss Nuno and in anticipation of a season which will see Europa League football at the City Ground.

The club have a decision to make on the composition of the squad they send to UEFA for the league phase.

And, according to journalist Tom Collomosse, the final squad list could be sent without the name of summer signing Omari Hutchinson.

Nottingham Forest splurged a whopping £37.5m to sign Hutchinson from Ipswich Town in the window.

He still saw his stock rise last season despite not being able to help Ipswich avoid being relegated back to the Championship.

If he is left out of the Europa League squad list then it will surely raise some eye-brows, while it is also likely to hugely disappoint Hutchinson.

Forest’s squad is still in flux despite the transfer window closing as players could still be on the move.

Season Position 2024–25 7th (Premier League) 2023–24 17th (Premier League) 2022–23 16th (Premier League) 2021–22 4th (Championship, promoted via play‑offs) 2020–21 17th (Championship) Nottingham Forest’s last five league finishes

A number are attracting interest from clubs where transfer windows are still open, such as Jota Silva, and may well yet depart the City Ground.

Nottingham Forest are also sending back Cuiabano to Botafogo on loan, despite having only just signed him from the Brazilian side.

The club will be keen to make a splash in the Europa League and progress, with participation in the tournament reward for a fine last season.

They are due to take on Real Betis, Midtjylland, FC Porto, Sturm Graz, Malmo, Utrecht, Braga and Ferencvaros in their Europa League campaign.

Being involved in the competition will likely have been a carrot for some of the summer signings and Hutchinson is likely to be on that list.

All eyes will be on whether he does indeed miss out.