Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest new boy Cuiabano is heading back to Botafogo on loan, and his insistence on playing for his old club had a major part in making a deal happen.

The Tricky Trees had an extremely busy summer transfer window where they saw a bunch of new players coming through the door, while a host of stars also made their way out.

Nuno wanted to solidify his full-back options after Alex Moreno left the club in July following his loan expiry, and at the end of the window, they addressed those issues.

Highly rated Nicolo Savona from Juventus joined, while Oleksandr Zinchenko was loaned in from Arsenal for the rest of the season.

Botafogo’s 22-year-old Brazilian left-back Cuiabano also joined, after he travelled to England on 30th August to join the English club.

However, Nottingham Forest will not have him at the club for a while, as the ex-Brazil Under-20 international is going back to the Fogao on loan, according to Brazilian outlet Globo.

It has been suggested that after negotiations, Nottingham Forest and Botafogo agreed on the loan deal on Tuesday.

Brazilian Morato Murillo Douglas Luiz Igor Jesus John Victor Jair Cunha Cuiabano Brazilians on the books at Nottingham Forest

The player’s will to remain with Botafogo played a big part in making the loan deal happen.

The 22-year-old came through Gremio’s youth system before Botafogo snapped him up last summer on a three-year deal.

Cuiabano is an attacking left-sided full-back who can play as a left-midfielder or a central midfielder when necessary.

The Brazilian is now set to add to his 60 appearances for Botafogo, where the Tricky Trees will keep an eye on him to see how he develops in the coming weeks and months back in his homeland.