Cameron Howard/Getty Images

Former Championship striker Sam Parkin believes that QPR summer arrival Richard Kone is going to be one of the signings of the season.

After parting ways with Marti Cifuentes, the R’s appointed Julien Stephan as the new manager at Loftus Road to take the project forward.

They have rejuvenated the frontline after Yang Min-hyeok returned to Tottenham Hotspur following his loan expiry and Charlie Kelman was sold to Charlton Athletic.

Amongst the new arrivals, Kone was the most anticipated one, as he was in high demand before he joined the R’s from Wycombe Wanderers.

QPR lost 2-1 against Watford to start the season and got smashed 7-1 by Coventry City, but at the weekend, when Kone started against Charlton, they won their first league game 3-1.

The 22-year-old scored 21 goals for Wycombe last season and QPR snapped him up for a fee close to £3m on a permanent deal.

Parkin insisted that it has been a very long time since the Hoops had a proper goalscorer and he backed the Ivorian to be one of the best summer signings in the Championship.

Club Years Athletic Newham 2019-2024 Wycombe Wanderers 2024-2025 QPR 2025- Richard Kone’s career history

“I am going to go big on him again, because I think it has been so long since QPR have had an out-and-out goalscorer, someone who can run on to 1-v-1s and finish in that ilk”, Parkin said on What The EFL (13:15) about the QPR new boy.

“Kone, I think, will be one of the signings of the season.

“So two in two for him, all action display, knocking centre-halves about, capped with a goal 1-v-1 in a tidy finish, when he looked absolutely shattered.”

Kone has already scored two goals in 155 minutes of Championship football for QPR and Stephan will hope that he will continue from where he left off after the international break.

In the winter window of 2024, Kone arrived at Wycombe Wanderers, but before that, he played for non-league Athletic Newham.