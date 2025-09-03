Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest have players drawing interest from abroad where transfer windows are still open, with Jota Silva, Morato and Taiwo Awoniyi all wanted, according to journalist John Percy.

Forest had a busy summer transfer window as they looked to strengthen the squad and also provide extra depth to cope with the Europa League.

Now the window is closed though, the City Ground side could still look to offload players to trim the first team group.

They have already agreed to let Cuiabano move back to Botafogo on a loan deal, with the player keen for that to happen.

Now there are eyes on winger Silva, with a late move to Sporting Lisbon breaking down after Nottingham Forest only moved on their demands late on deadline day.

Portuguese winger Silva now has interest from Saudi Pro League side Neom, with a ‘loan with a permanent option to be discussed’ between the two sides.

Sporting Lisbon had agreed to pay a loan fee of €4.5m, with a €15.5m option to buy included.

Defender Morato is also drawing interest from Saudi Arabia now, while striker Awoniyi has interest from abroad.

Season Position 2024–25 7th (Premier League) 2023–24 17th (Premier League) 2022–23 16th (Premier League) 2021–22 4th (Championship, promoted via play‑offs) 2020–21 17th (Championship) Nottingham Forest’s last five league finishes

What deals are done will need to be assessed carefully by Nottingham Forest as they will not be able to add to their squad, apart from dipping into the free agent pool, until January.

Nottingham Forest went into the international break on the back of a 3-0 loss at home at the hands of strugglers West Ham United.

Nuno will look for an instant response in potentially the most difficult of games as Nottingham Forest head to Arsenal after the break.

The Tricky Trees are on the road for their next four successive games, which takes in the Premier League, EFL Cup and the Europa League.