Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Former EFL winger Adrian Clarke is of the view that Southampton did great business picking up Finn Azaz and Tom Fellows, who he thinks are two of the best talents in the Championship.

Saints were busy all summer following their relegation from the Premier League on the back of a poor season in the top flight.

They lost the likes of Mateus Fernandes, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Tyler Dibling and Samuel Ame-Ameyaw in the transfer window, but they eventually made a number of signings to support new boss Will Still.

Irish attacker Azaz joined from Middlesbrough on a £12m deal, while Fellows was picked up from West Brom for £8m.

Clarke believes that the Azaz and Fellows are two of the best talents in the Championship, and the Saints did a commendable job by signing them.

Fellows was chased by Everton in the winter transfer window, but the Toffees ultimately held off signing him.

Clarke feels that Fellows has played in a different system, but he also has faith in Still to accommodate Azaz and Fellows in the same team.

“To get Finn Azaz and Tom Fellows, two of the best young players in the Championship, it is good business, isn’t it?”, Clarke said on What The EFL (2:58) about the Saints.

Player Mads Roerslev Ryan Manning Joe Aribo Finn Azaz Ross Stewart Joshua Quarshie Ryan Fraser Kuryu Matsuki Gavin Bazunu Welington Damon Downs Elias Jelert Caspar Jander Leo Scienza Non-English players at Southampton

“Feels like solid work from them.

“I just do not know where Fellows quite fits in, because he sort of has been playing with wing-backs and narrow number 10s, but I am sure they will find a way.

“I think Will Still might end up changing the shape a little bit; Azaz has been more of a 10, Fellows will play on the right wing, I guess.

“And they have numerous strikers, so two good pickups for the Saints I think.”

Fellows and Azaz are not the only attacking signings, though, as Heidenheim winger Leo Scienza also joined the club on deadline day.

Southampton were keen on French winger Jonathan Ikone, but Ligue 1 club Paris FC surpassed the English club to snap him up.

Azaz made 23 direct goal contributions last season, while Fellows was involved in 18 goals directly, and Southampton will hope that they will translate last campaign’s form into the current season at St. Mary’s.