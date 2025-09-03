Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has expressed his sympathy to Crystal Palace for missing out on the Europa League, but insisted that the governing body cannot be held responsible.

Palace won the first major trophy in their 119-year history after winning the FA Cup last season, overcoming Manchester City 1-0 in the final.

The FA Cup win automatically qualified them for this season’s Europa League, but issues with multi-club ownership saw them demoted to the Conference League.

Ceferin feels regretful but claimed that he was not involved in the process that demoted Crystal Palace from the Europa League.

The UEFA president also absolved the organisation of blame, stating they cannot be held at fault, but proceeded to sympathise with the fans of Crystal Palace.

Ceferin told Politico: “Of course I have sympathy, it would be a historical thing for them.

“But it’s not UEFA’s fault that it happened. They will still play in Europe, that’s also a good thing.

“I was not included in the decision-making process; I just knew the result. But of course, I feel sorry.

“It’s not the fault of the fans and it’s not the fault of UEFA and it is not the fault of the players and the coaches.”

Crystal Palace lost an appeal to the CAS against their demotion after failing to put John Textor’s Palace shares in a blind trust by UEFA’s deadline.

Other clubs, including Manchester City and Manchester United, use blind trusts to comply with UEFA’s rules regarding multi-club ownership.

The uncertainty around participation in the Europa League might have hamstrung the Eagles in the summer window, with Crystal Palace leaving it late before opening up the cheque book.

Eberechi Eze was sold to Arsenal for £60m, before an irresistible wage offer had to be made to Yeremy Pino to replace him.

Marc Guehi was denied a deadline day move to Liverpool, despite a fee being agreed and a medical completed, after Oliver Glasner threatened to resign.

The Eagles added the Community Shield to their trophy cabinet, after coming back from a goal down twice, to see off Liverpool on penalties.

Ceferin’s words will be scant consolation for Crystal Palace’s fans, who will have wanted to build on the FA Cup victory with what would have been a realistic possibility of a deep run in the Europa League.