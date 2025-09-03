Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Leeds United managing director Robbie Evans has claimed that the club spent every last penny they could during the summer window.

The Whites have seen the addition of ten players for a total of about £100m over the summer.

Attacking players were chased in the lead up to deadline day and on deadline day itself, but Leeds came up short and that has seen criticism from fans.

Leeds failed in a bid to sign Harry Wilson from Fulham on deadline day, putting in a permanent bid after a loan bid was rebuffed.

Evans argued that moving onto other targets would have meant that they would not have been able to sign the players they did in August.

The managing director stressed that every available pound was spent and acquiring higher priced players would have necessitated a sale of key players from last season.

Evans was quoted as saying by the BBC: “This summer, we spent everything we could.”

“Unequivocally we are maxing PSR out this season.

Season Position 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, play-off runners-up) 2022–23 19th (Premier League, relegated) 2021–22 17th (Premier League) 2020–21 9th (Premier League) Leeds United's recent league finishes

“If we had gone onto other targets, or onto higher-priced players back in July, the consequences would have been seen in the current roster.

“The players in August would not have come in, or more key players from last season would have had to go.

“There were only a handful of players that were worth even considering making those kinds of sales. And when those top players didn’t materialise, we held on to our key players instead.”

Despite a creditable start, Leeds have managed only one goal across three games in the Premier League so far, which came off a penalty against Everton in their opening game.

Signing Wilson, with his set-piece taking ability and creativity going forward, could have solved a few issues for the Whites.

Instead, Daniel Farke will have to make do with his current squad until at least January, when the window reopens.

Farke will hope that his players manage to return from the international break without any injury concerns and that releasing Patrick Bamford before the window closed does not come back to bite him.

Bamford, an experienced goalscorer at Premier League level, was quickly sidelined by Farke following promotion.

In defence, Joe Rodon has been forced to withdraw from the Wales squad due to injury, but the blow is not expected to keep him out of the Fulham game after the international break.