Ashley Allen/Getty Images

Former Championship hitman Sam Parkin has made a tactical observation about West Brom, who he believes have been very narrow, while the defensive solidity is in line with their former boss Carlos Corberan’s system.

The Baggies have made a promising start to their Championship campaign, as they have won three and drawn one after four games.

West Brom are sitting second behind Middlesbrough and they defeated Stoke City at the weekend 1-0 to leapfrog the Potters in the table.

Parkin praised Jayson Molumby and Alex Mowatt for their performances against Stoke, as he is of the view that the Baggies’ engine room duo disabled Stoke in the middle of the park.

He pointed out that Darnell Furlong used to ping deliveries from the right side, but with his departure to Ipswich Town, they do not use the width of the pitch a lot.

Parkin also stressed that wide-attackers, Jed Wallace and Mikey Johnston, frequently cut inside to receive passes and engage in play.

“It is a new-look West Brom backline, but very in keeping with how they were under Carlos Corberan”, the 44-year-old said on What The EFL (7:16) about the Baggies.

Game Competition Derby County (H) Championship Middlesbrough (A) Championship Leicester City (H) Championship West Brom’s next three games

“I would suggest it was a brilliant defensive display, where they limited Stoke to three or four chances throughout [the game].

“I thought Mowatt and Molumby in the middle of the pitch, their experience, their nous, were in contrast really to Stoke’s midfield, that did not really function; I thought that is where West Brom had the upper hand.

“They are very narrow, West Brom. I do not know if this will evolve as the season goes on.

“They obviously have lost the width with Darnell Furlong kind of supplies from right-back.

“The two outside forwards Mikey Johnston and Jed Wallace come really in-field and try and pick up the ball in half space.”

Ryan Mason, so far, has impressed in his first managerial job at the Hawthorns after gathering experience at Tottenham Hotspur.

The Baggies face Derby County after the international break in the league; John Eustace’s side knocked out Mason’s team from the EFL Cup last month.