Former Championship hitman Sam Parkin has hailed West Brom new boy Aune Heggebo for his overall game, but he believes that the Norwegian needs a goal now.

The Baggies lost some key players this summer, as the likes of Tom Fellows, Darnell Furlong, Caleb Taylor, Torbjorn Heggem and Grady Diangana left the Hawthorns.

However, West Brom brought in Alfie Gilchrist, Krystian Bielik, Nat Phillips and Heggebo to strengthen the team.

Ryan Mason’s new-look West Brom have made a promising start to the new Championship campaign as they sit second in the table with ten points in four games.

They spent a significant amount to bring in 24-year-old striker Heggebo from Norwegian outfit Brann on a five-year deal.

Parkin makes no secret of the fact that he already likes the look of the former Norway youth international, highlighting his impressive hold-up play and ability with his back to goal.

However, Heggebo is yet to find the back of the net in the league, and Parkin made it clear that his honeymoon period can only last so long without scoring a goal.

Club Years Brann 2017-2025 Nest-Sotra (loan) 2019 Oygarden (loan) 2020 West Brom 2025- Aune Heggebo’s career history

“Heggebo, for anyone who has not seen him, [he is a] real handful, brilliant back-to-goal player”, the 44-year-old said on What The EFL (8:01) about West Brom’s new summer recruit Heggebo.

“He showed some lovely touches [against Stoke City], great awareness in the second half, bringing people into [the game].

“[He] needs a goal, because I think the honeymoon period only lasts so long when you are not scoring goals.

“And he did not really look like getting off the mark in the Championship.

“His all-round game, really, really good.”

Ex-Norway hitman Jesper Mathiasen backed Heggebo to be a guaranteed hit at the Hawthorns due to his attributes up front.

The 24-year-old did score for the Baggies last month, but it was in the EFL Cup against Derby County, and he will look to break his goal drought in the league.

John Eustace’s Derby visit the Baggies on 13th September and Heggebo will aim to break his Championship duck against the Rams.