Pete Norton/Getty Images

Bristol Rovers director of football Ricky Martin has described Birmingham City loanee Alfie Chang as a dynamic and combative midfielder, who will create significant competition in that area of the pitch.

The 23-year-old, a product of Birmingham City’s youth academy, moved out on his second spell away, joining the League Two side on a season-long loan deal.

During his last loan stint, with Walsall, a club he joined in February, Chang managed eight appearances, scoring a lone goal.

His form on the pitch earned him praise from Walsall manager Mat Sadler, who termed him a ‘cracking kid’.

Now his new employers want a repeat of the same heroics from last term, when Chang turns out on the pitch for them.

Giving his reaction to the signing, the club’s director of football, Martin, insisted that he has monitored Chang for a number of years.

“Alfie is someone I’ve monitored personally for several years, and I am excited and pleased to welcome him to the club”, Martin told the club’s official website.

Club Years Birmingham City 2021- Walsall (loan) 2025 Bristol Rovers (loan) 2025- Alfie Chang’s career history

Describing the Birmingham academy graduate as a player, Martin feels he will compete and be dynamic in midfield for the Gas.

“He is a dynamic and combative centre midfielder who will create significant competition in our midfield.

“I am looking forward to seeing his progression and development at The Mem in the coming season.”

Bristol Rovers were one of the four clubs to have been relegated from League One last season and are now looking for a way straight back.

The ended the summer with as many as 14 signings but are yet to feel the full impact as they are currently placed 16th in the League Two table.

The Gas have just won two matches on the bounce and face Newport County next on Saturday.