Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Veteran journalist Hugh Keevins is confident that Brendan Rodgers will not remain the Celtic manager next season due to the way the Bhoys hierarchy have acted in recent transfer windows.

Celtic have seen departures of some of their top names in the recent windows, but they have shown reluctance in spending and some of the occasions have failed to bring in replacements.

Rodgers strengthened several areas of the pitch, giving priority to the forward department but it was not until the latter half of the window that Celtic started to make solid moves for targets.

Their bargaining tactics cost them Kasper Dolberg’s signature and left them stranded at the end of deadline day without a striker and needing to bring in Kelechi Iheanacho.

Rodgers has entered the final year of his contract and Keevins thinks that he will not be the manager at Celtic Park beyond this season, as the club have not backed him during transfer windows.

He added that Rodgers wants to be somewhere else, but he feels morally obligated to see out his contract as last time, in 2019, he left Celtic mid-season to join Leicester City.

“I said all summer long they are leaving him twisting in the wind, leaving him a hostage to fate and all of those phrases came true”, Keevins said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard (20:20).

Arrival Sebastian Tounekti Michel-Ange Balikwisha Shin Yamada Benjamin Nygren Hayato Inamura Kieran Tierney Kelechi Iheanacho Ross Doohan Marcelo Saracchi Jahmai Simpson-Pusey Callum Osmand Celtic’s summer arrivals

“And that is why there will be no Brendan Rodgers next season, because I honestly believe he sees it as a moral obligation to see out the remainder of his contract.

“He really would rather be somewhere else, I think, but it is a moral obligation to see out the contract because of what happened last time with Leicester City, but there is no way in this world that Brendan Rodgers will be Celtic manager next season because of the way the club go about their business.”

Celtic’s performances this season have been underwhelming so far, with Kyogo Furuhashi not replaced when sold to Rennes in the winter window.

Adam Idah was offloaded to Swansea City on deadline day, with Iheanacho his replacement.

Rodgers is sure to not be short of offers from south of the border if he does decide to leave the Celtic post.